AN APOLOGY BY RABBI YAIR HOFFMAN

I recently wrote an article about the topic of rebranding – specifically the attempt by the AAPA to change the title of “Physician Assistant” to “Physician Associate”, suggesting that it may possibly perhaps come close to a violation of gneivas daas and cause confusion.

I did not mean in any way to denigrate the noble profession of the PA. PAs are wonderful and talented people who spend long hours dedicating themselves to the well-being and health of others. Especially during this past pandemic, they have stood nobly in places where no one else would stand – caring deeply for others. They undergo very extensive training as well. Chalilah that anyone should every question the capabilities of a PA or their dedication.

I apologize to those who have taken offense. And was wrong for beginning the article with an illustration of something that had happened to a good friend. I realize that this article the way it was written could have chalilah adversely affected the reputation and income of some pretty holy people.

I still feel that the title should not be changed, even though numerous people have informed me that no one would ever confuse the title of Physician Associate with a Physician.

I wholeheartedly apologize for any hurt and pain I may have caused.

Yair Hoffman