Pirchei Agudas Yisroel 58th Annual National Siyum Mishnayos Al Shem Harav Yehoshua Silbermintz Zt”L And Shas Presentation

The 58th Annual Siyum Mishnayos al shem Harav Yehoshua Silbermintz zt”l and the annual Shas Awards Presentation took place simultaneously on Sunday, June 6th, at Agudas Yisroel Beis Binyomin.

Due to the current situation, this year’s Siyum was held in a much smaller setting than usual. The mesayemim were invited, together with their parents and grandparents, to a full seudah sponsored by Mr.and Mrs. Avigdor Fried. The 18 boys from around the country who received a peninim shas recited the hadran. As it is every year, the Kaddish was recited by Mr. Abe Eisner, who, along with his wife, sponsor the Kaddish at every year’s siyum mishnayos. Divrei brachah and chizuk were shared by Rabbi Yehoshua Grunfeld shlit”a, Rosh Kollel Iyun Hatalmud of Monsey, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president, Agudas Yisroel of America; and Rabbi Ephraim Levi, national director, Pirchei Agudas Yisroel of America. The siyum also featured special guest, Rabbi Maimon Elbaz, creator of Torah Shows and author of the popular Torahific Series.

The Shas Awards were for participants in Pirchei’s popular Kesser Mishnayos program, which encourages boys to learn and review via multiple choice chazarah questions, with the goal of being mesayeim in time for their bar mitzvah. This year saw second generation mesayemim as some of the fathers themselves were past mesayemei Shisha Sidrei Mishnah with Pirchei.

The program ended with fathers and grandfathers dancing lively with the mesayemim. Talmidim who would like to participate in the Kesser Mishnayos program should email at [email protected], or call 212-797-9000, extension 274.