Former Mossad Head Yossi Cohen Is Likud’s Choice As Netanyahu’s Successor

Netanyahu with current Mossad head Yossi Cohen. (Photo: GPO)

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen received the most votes among Likud voters as the successor for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he retires as head of the party, according to a Channel 12 News poll.

Cohen received 27% of the votes followed by former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat with 16% of the votes.

Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan received 8% of the votes, followed by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz with 5%, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein with 5%, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin with 3%, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev with 1%.

Cohen said in a Channel 12 News interview on Thursday that he may consider running for prime minister of Israel but “not right now.”

