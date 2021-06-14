Former Mossad Head Yossi Cohen Is Likud’s Choice As Netanyahu’s Successor

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen received the most votes among Likud voters as the successor for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he retires as head of the party, according to a Channel 12 News poll.

Cohen received 27% of the votes followed by former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat with 16% of the votes.

Ambassador to the US and UN Gilad Erdan received 8% of the votes, followed by Finance Minister Yisrael Katz with 5%, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein with 5%, Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin with 3%, and Transportation Minister Miri Regev with 1%.

Cohen said in a Channel 12 News interview on Thursday that he may consider running for prime minister of Israel but “not right now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)