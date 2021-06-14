Dissent In The Ranks: Yisrael Beiteinu MK Quits Party

Yisrael Beiteinu MK Eli Avidar announced on Sunday morning that he will be operating independently in the new government and will not commit to voting with Yisrael Beiteinu or being part of the party.

However, Avidar said that he will vote for the new government to be sworn in. Avidar’s decision was made after Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Leiberman refused to appoint him as Minister of Agriculture or Minister of the Development of the Negev and the Galil as he wanted.

Yisrael Beiteinu is left with only six members.

Avidar, unlike the other members of his party, hasn’t engaged in anti-Chareidi rhetoric over the years and has often visited the homes of Gedolim, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Therefore Chareidi politicians are hoping that Avidar will vote against the numerous anti-religious laws that Yisrael Beiteinu plans on advancing, such as transportation on Shabbos, civil marriage, commerce on Shabbos and others.

