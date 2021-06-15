Charles Finkelstein For Brooklyn Civil Court Judge

Brooklyn Civil Court Judge candidate Charles Finkelstein was just endorsed by the Jewish Press. Finkelstein is qualified, experienced and dedicated. Finkelstein is a former felony prosecutor in Brooklyn, an Assistant Kings County District Attorney and a former Assistant Special Narcotics Prosecutor in Manhattan, and is currently a civil attorney in private practice. Finkelstein also served as Administrative Law Judge for the NYC Dept of Finance.

Finkelstein has spent over 30 years practicing law in NYC, and is experienced in all NYC courts: Family, Civil and Supreme. Finkelstein knows the challenges people face in the courtroom. Charles has earned a reputation for high standards and dedication to his clients. “I aspire to ensure that all individuals that come before me, will have their day in court,” stated Finkelstein. As a sole practitioner, he has built a reputation of helping the average working family, accepting assignments as council to the indigent. Finkelstein is a member of the Brooklyn Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association, and the Kings County Criminal Bar Association.

Charles Finkelstein graduated from Yeshiva Toras Emes Kaminetz, Yeshiva University College and went on to receive his law degree from Pace University School of Law. Finkelstein was born and raised in Borough Park, and currently resides in Brooklyn. He and his wife have six wonderful children.

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Early Voting June 12th through June 20th.