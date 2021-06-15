HaRav Shalom Cohen: “Don’t Cooperate With Evil Gov’t Under Any Circumstances”

HaGaon Chacham Shalom Cohen, the Nasi of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, has instructed the Shas MKs not to cooperate with the Bennett-Lapid government, even for the purpose of establishing budgets for mosdos chinuch.

“It’s forbidden under any circumstances to cooperate with those destroyers of religion and partners to this evil government,” HaRav Cohen instructed the members of Shas. “Whoever turns to them and receives assistance through them is causing a chillul Hashem and no bracha will rest on him.”

“There’s no need to turn to them,” HaRav Cohen added. “Hakadosh Baruch Hu will make sure that nothing will be lacking.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)