Who Are The Members Of The New Government’s Security Cabinet?

The Bennett-Lapid government approved the members of the high-level security cabinet on Wednesday in a telephone vote.

The security cabinet has the responsibility of approving military operations.

The members of the prestigious cabinet are Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina), Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White), Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope), Finance Minister Avigdor Leiberman (Yisrael Beiteinu), Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor), Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope), Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor), Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz), Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), and Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope).

Bennett held his first working meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)