NYC: Man Dies After Jumping In East River To Retrieve Volleyball

A man died after jumping in the East River near Brooklyn’s Domino Park to retrieve a volleyball, police said.

Police got a 911 call about a man in the water near the park in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Harbor unit officers brought the man to shore and tried to revive him, police said. The 36-year-old man was taken to Brooklyn Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

The city medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

