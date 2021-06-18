Ayman Odeh: “We’ll Topple The Gov’t Before Lapid Is PM”

Joint Arab List chairman Ayman Odeh said on Thursday that the new government will collapse before Lapid has the chance to serve as prime minister.

“We’re against Netanyahu’s politics but we also think that Bennett is part of right-wing politics as well as Lieberman and Sa’ar,” Odeh said in an interview with Reshet Bet.

“I don’t think that the government will reach a rotation between Bennett and Lapid,” Odeh asserted. “We’ll topple the government. We want to change the existing situation – we don’t want to exchange Netanyahu for Bennett, Lieberman and Sa’ar.”

On Tuesday, Odeh participated in a protest at Sha’ar Shechem against the Jerusalem Flag March and said that Jerusalem “will be the capital of occupied Palestine.”

“The Palestinian flag will be hoisted on these walls and Jerusalem will be the capital of occupied Palestine,” he said. “Our people will cause them to be ashamed and withdraw from these places.”

Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas also condemned the Flag March, calling it an “unbridled provocation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)