NEW PROTOCOL: Israel Police Permitted To Begin Using Clubs During Riots and Violent Protests

As a result of the recent violent riots in mixed cities in Israel, the Israeli police have changed their protocols and will now be allowed to use batons or clubs when dealing with a rioting or violent crowd.

The use of batons will now be allowed for riots considered to be “level two” riots. Up until now, police were only allowed to use batons for riots considered to be level four.

Level two is the first time during a riot that police are allowed to use force. The use of force is allowed only after the field officer has given the command to permit it.

According to a statement made by Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, all police units in Jerusalem and the surrounding area will undergo specialized training with regard to the proper use of batons.

Already today, police officers used their batons at a protest that took place on Malchei Yisrael Street.

