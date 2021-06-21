Edelstein Slams Netanyahu For “Making All Possible Mistakes”

Former Health Minister and senior Likud MK Yuli Edelstein has been fiercely criticizing former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in recent days, saying that it’s time for him to be replaced and he intends to run against him for leadership of the Likud, Kan News reported on Sunday night.

Edelstein blames Netanyahu for the fact that the Likud is now in the opposition. “He made all possible mistakes,” Edelstein said. “Why did he agree to give the position of prime minister to Gideon Sa’ar, Naftali Bennett and Benny Gantz – to everyone except for anyone in the Likud? Why did the Likud need to lose power? In another week or two, people will turn on the television and notice that he’s not prime minister, they’ll finally get it and will tell him the truth to his face.”

The report added that Edelstein said in private conversations that he was surprised how much support he received when he told others of his intention to run against Netanyahu. “I was sure I would be attacked but I was surprised to find out that wherever I go others are saying it’s time to replace Netanyahu.”

The report said that Edelstein will soon make an official announcement on his intent to run for the party’s leadership. “I don’t intend to be second on the list,” Edelstein was quoted as saying. “I intend to win.”

Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat has also announced that he intends to run [and win] for the leadership of the Likud if Netanyahu steps down.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)