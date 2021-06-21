Students Going To Israel Must Be Vaccinated Or Recovered To Receive Visas

The Igud of Foreign Yeshivos & Seminaries, headed by Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz, published a letter on Monday with preliminary guidance for institutions receiving students from abroad, the Chaim V’Chessed organization reported on Monday.

The Igud wrote that students who wish to enter Israel for Elul must be vaccinated or recovered, with recovered students required to present a positive PCR test, something that many US residents lack.

Due to the current heightened concern in Israel regarding the Indian variant, recovered patients who don’t have a positive PCR test will not be approved for entry even if they have a letter from a doctor or a positive antibody test.

The Igud staff is working to extend approval to those who have antibodies but lack a positive PCR test and do not wish to vaccinate. However, at this time, those who fall into this category will need to wait for a final answer about their approval to enter Israel.

Students who aren’t vaccinated or recovered will not be allowed entry into Israel.

Additionally, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced on Sunday that vaccinated tourists will be able to enter Israel beginning July 1, as has been planned. Children under age six who are not vaccinated will be allowed to accompany their vaccinated parents.

Tourists from countries with high morbidity, including Argentina, Brazil, India, Mexico, Russia and South Africa, will only be authorized to enter Israel under special circumstances, such as the parents of a chassan or kallah.

It should be noted that there have been several coronavirus outbreaks in Israel in the past week, and the sources of the outbreaks have been traced to people entering Israel from abroad. As of Monday, Israel is discussing tightening coronavirus restrictions. Although at this time, there is no plan to restrict the entry of tourists, anything could change at any time.

