On Visit To US, IDF Chief Says “Rejoining Nuclear Deal Is Dangerous”

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, who flew to Washington on Sunday with a delegation of senior Israeli security officials, warned the US against rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal during meetings with senior US security officials at the Pentagon.

Kochavi is the first senior Israeli official to visit the US since the establishment of the Bennett-Lapid government. HIs visit was originally supposed to take place last month but was delayed due to Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Kochavi met with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and head of the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Gen. Richard Clark.

"נמשיך לפעול יחד מול איומים משותפים במזרח התיכון":

הרמטכ"ל מבקר בוושינגטון לראשונה מאז שנכנס לתפקידו>> https://t.co/qBswsmJE1y pic.twitter.com/tYzc3er6ND — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 21, 2021

“The Chief of the General Staff emphasized the shortcomings of the current nuclear agreement that will allow Iran to make significant progress related to centrifuges as well as to substantially enhance the amount and quality of enriched matter over the next few years, also emphasizing the lack of supervision in terms of nuclear proliferation,” the IDF said in a statement.

Kochavi “explained the threat created by returning to the original nuclear agreement and emphasized that all measures should be taken to prevent Iran from achieving military nuclear capabilities.”

Kochavi also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)