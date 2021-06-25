Abbas Critic, Who Called For EU To End Aid To PA, Beaten To Death, UN Demands Investigation

An outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who had intended to run in parliamentary elections before they were canceled earlier this year died during a violent arrest by PA security forces early Thursday, officials said.

Nizar Banat, 44, was a harsh critic of the PA and had called on Western nations to cut off aid to it because of its growing authoritarianism and human rights violations. He was known for his sarcastic videos slamming the PA for corruption, with his Facebook page followed by over 100,000 people.

In a brief statement, the Hebron governorate said his “health deteriorated” when Palestinian forces went to arrest him early Thursday. It said he was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His cousin, Ammar Banat, said around 25 Palestinian security forces stormed the home where Nizar was staying, blowing out doors and windows. They beat Nizar with an iron bar and sprayed pepper spray in his eyes before stripping him naked and continuing to beat him before dragging him away to a vehicle, Ammar told a local radio station, citing two other cousins who were present during the arrest. Ammar said the beating lasted for at least eight minutes.

The European Union, which provides the PA with the majority of its funds said it was “shocked and saddened” by Banat’s death. The EU approved $425 million in funds to Palestinians just two days ago.

The United Nations Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland called for a transparent investigation.

This story will not be the lead story of international news channels.

This is the true face of the Mahmoud Abbas regime. pic.twitter.com/iUJ88X7Qjz — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) June 24, 2021

In early May, gunmen fired bullets, stun grenades and tear gas at his home near the West Bank city of Hebron, where his wife was inside with their children. He blamed the attack on President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, which dominates the security forces, saying only they would have access to tear gas and stun grenades.

“The Europeans need to know that they are indirectly funding this organization,” he told The Associated Press in May in an interview at a home where he was hiding out. “They fire their guns into the air at Fatah celebrations, they fire their guns in the air when Fatah leaders fight each other and they fire their guns at people who oppose Fatah.”

He also accused prominent Fatah supporters of waging an incitement campaign against him on social media in which they accused him of collaborating with Israel, a serious allegation that in the Palestinian territories amounts to treason. He denied the accusation.

More recently, he had criticized the Palestinian leadership over an agreement in which Israel sent the PA a shipment of coronavirus vaccines that were soon to expire in exchange for fresh doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year. The PA called off the agreement after it faced a wave of criticism on social media. Israel said the doses it sent were safe and effective.

The European Union’s delegation to the Palestinians wrote on Twitter that it was “shocked and saddened” by Banat’s death and called for a “full, independent, and transparent investigation.” The United Nation’s Mideast envoy, Tor Wennesland, also called for an investigation into the incident, saying that the “perpetrators must be brought to justice.”

Earlier this week, Palestinian security forces detained a prominent activist and held him overnight after he unleashed a wave of criticism at the PA on Facebook. Issa Amro is an outspoken critic of both Israel and the PA, and has been detained by both in the past.

A recent poll showed plummeting support for Abbas, who canceled the first elections in 15 years in April when it looked like his fractured Fatah party would suffer another humiliating defeat to Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza.

Hamas drove out forces loyal to Abbas when it seized power in Gaza in 2007, and he was mostly sidelined during last month’s 11-day Gaza war.

Western nations continue to view Abbas as a key partner in the long-moribund peace process, and the European Union has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in direct aid to the PA over the years. Earlier this week, the EU signed an agreement to provide $425 million in loans to the PA and Palestinian banks to help them cope with an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)