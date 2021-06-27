Phoenix Hospital Fires Doctor Who Accused Israel Of ‘Cannibalism’

A Palestinian-American doctor was fired from her position at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after an anti-Semitism watchdog called out her social media post accusing Israel of being based on “cannibalism,” JTA reported.

Last week, the Twitter account @StopAntisemites posted a screenshot of a Facebook post by Dr. Fidaa Wishah, which stated: “We will expose the #massacre and #genocide you Zionists are proud of.”

“We will uncover your thirst to kill our Palestinian children… A state based on atrocity, inhumanity, racism and cannibalism never lasts long!” she wrote. “Hey #israel… your end is coming sooner than you think.”

Wishah, a pediatric radiologist, was fired two days later,

“After a thorough review of the facts related to this matter, this individual is no longer providing care at Phoenix Children’s,” the hospital stated.

Wishah has deleted the anti-Semitic post from her Facebook account and posted a video of her saying that she is being “censored.”

“I want to thank everyone who’s standing by me and who’s standing with the cause,” she said in the video. “In a country that claims freedom of speech, when it comes to Palestine-Israel, we are definitely censored.”

Following the discovery of Wishah’s post, a blogger at Israellycool.com revealed the fact that Wishah’s father is Jaber Wisha, the former head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, designated by the US as a terror group. An Israeli court sentenced Wisha to life in prison after he was convicted of planting a bomb and attempting to kill an IDF soldier. He was released in 1999 after serving 15 years.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)