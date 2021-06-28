Gilad Erdan To Resign As US Amb., Will Continue As UN Envoy

Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Israel’s envoy to the US and UN, who was appointed by former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday that he is stepping down from his position as US ambassador.

Erdan, who is a member of Likud, said he will resign after a replacement is appointed or by November at the latest, but will continue his position as UN ambassador.

Prior to the formation of the Bennett-Lapid government, Erdan was slated to serve as Israel’s ambassador to the United States only until November 2021, when Benny Gantz was scheduled to begin his term as prime minister and appoint his choice of ambassador.

“I’ve spoken to Prime Minister Bennett and asked him to accept my resignation as Israel’s Ambassador to the US, pending the appointment of a new ambassador on his behalf,” Erdan stated.

“It was a true honor to represent Israel to our closest ally. During my tenure, I worked to establish ties with the Biden administration, as well as to strengthen the bipartisan support. Those ties were proven during the Gaza operation when the US halted anti-Israel initiatives in the UNSC and approved additional funding for the Iron Dome.”

“I believe it is up to the current government to appoint an ambassador that will represent it politically with the administration. However, I will continue to defend Israel at the UN and fight for justice in the international arena.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)