72 Condos At Complex Near Orlando Deemed At Risk Of Collapse

Some 72 units in a central Florida condominium complex were deemed unsafe after a building inspection found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing, officials said.

An engineering firm found some of the walkways at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee were “in danger of collapse,” Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh told the Orlando Sentinel. The finding came a week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 while the number of people still unaccounted for stands at 145.

Residents at the condominium complex near Orlando were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk, the newspaper reported.

Property records showed the complex was built in 1990.

The newspaper reported that the engineering report was conducted on behalf of the condominiums’ management company. Brumbaugh said the condo association and management company are responsible for repairing the structural issues found by the inspection.

The county is offering residents assistance with temporary housing, Brumbaugh said.

