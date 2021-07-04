Despite IDF Strikes, Arson Balloons Continue For 2nd Day

Incendiary balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip on Friday and Shabbos, sparking fires in Israel’s south.

The airstrikes that Israel carried out in the Gaza Strip overnight Thursday in response to arson balloons launched from the Strip on Thursday apparently failed to effectively deter further attacks.

The balloons launched on Thursday, the first in over two weeks, kindled four fires near the southern border.

דיווח ראשוני על שריפה שפרצה באזור בארי. נבדק אם נגרמה מבלוני תבערה.

אתמול פרצה שריפה אחת בעוטף מבלונים.

בישראל בחרו להכיל ולא תקפו ברצועה pic.twitter.com/y6oRJu8Prl — almog boker (@bokeralmog) July 3, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)