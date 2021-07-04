WATCH: Once Again, Israel Strikes Gaza In Response To Arson Balloons

Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos in response to the launching of incendiary balloons on Friday and Shabbos.

IAF fighter jets struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing plant and a rocket launching site, the IDF spokesperson stated.

It’s the second time this week that the IAF struck Gaza in response to the launching of incendiary balloons.

תיעוד לתקיפות צה"ל, הלילה ברצועת עזה: pic.twitter.com/71loMcrWV1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 3, 2021

“Last night, the IDF carried out a strike in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, at the weekly Cabinet meeting:

Last night, the IDF carried out a strike in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons. I would like to clarify again: Things have changed. pic.twitter.com/INZlzojRxL — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 4, 2021

“I would like to clarify again: Things have changed. Israel wants quiet and we have no desire to harm the people of Gaza. However, violence—balloons, marches, harassment of any kind—will be met with a severe response.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)