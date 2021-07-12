Israel Is 1st In The World To Approve 3rd COVID Vaccine

Israel’s Health Ministry informed healthcare providers on Monday that it can start administering COVID booster shots to immunocompromised adults.

Israel is the first country in the world to offer a third coronavirus vaccine dose and is doing so prior to the approval of US and European regulators. The ministry instructed health providers to administer the third dose eight weeks after the second dose.

Pfizer is meeting with top U.S. health officials on Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry also approved the administration of a third dose to nursing home residents as well as the administration of COVID vaccines to children under age 12 who are at high-risk due to underlying illnesses or are living with someone who is immunocompromised.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Sunday that the Health Ministry is discussing the possibility of offering booster shots to the general population.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)