Mystery In Israel: This Is Why The 4th Wave Hasn’t Spread In The Chareidi Sector

As Israel grapples with a surge of coronavirus cases due to the spread of the Delta variant, preliminary data seems to indicate that those who recovered from COVID have a higher level of protection than those who were vaccinated, according to Health Ministry data.

About 3,000 vaccinated Israelis contracted COVID since May 1, 40% of confirmed cases, versus a mere 72 Israelis who already recovered from COVID and were reinfected, only 1% of cases since May and a mere 0.0086% of the 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus.

Recovered COVID patients apparently enjoy protection from reinfection over a long period of time versus those who are vaccinated, whose protection seems to lessen as time goes on.

Health experts point out that the current wave hasn’t spread among sectors with a large number of recovered people, such as the Chareidi sector.

That being said, it should be noted that although vaccinated patients are contracting the Delta variant, full vaccination (two doses) is 96% effective in preventing carriers from being hospitalized due to serious illness.

