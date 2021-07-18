The Kinah of Eli Tzion in Rhyming Englsih

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Most of the Kinos we recite on Tishah B’Av were written during the devastating times of the Crusades. “Eli Tzion” is a kinah that has a special impact on many people. Perhaps it is because the same mournful tune is used on Mussaf of yom tov when we say, “B’nei veischa k’vatchilah,” but it is this author’s feeling that it is the triple combination of

the remarkable words

the slow dirge

and the rhyme.

If any of the three elements were missing, it would not have the same impact. For those not fluent in Hebrew, the translation provided below, in which an effort was made to keep the rhyme, may help bring across the powerful feeling that so many feel when hearing and reciting “Eli Tzion.”

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the palace abandoned and forlorn

Because of the sins of the flock she had borne

And for the arrival of the blasphemers that looms

Into the sanctuary of the Temple’s rooms

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the exile of the servants of G-d

Who’d sing songs, praise and applaud

And for their blood, spilled in barrels

Bursting forth like waters of her channels

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the lyrics of her dances so grand

Now absent and silent throughout the land

And for the great hall in which it did stand

The glorious Sanhedrin, now unmanned

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the daily offering lost to the nation

And for the Pidyon Bechor’s negation

And for her vessel’s desecration

And for the incense altar’s salvation

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

For the children of her kings, let’s cry

The descendants of David, flying so high

And for their beauty, now entirely lost

When her royal crowns were tossed

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the Divine honor now in exile

At the destruction of temples erstwhile

And for the persecutor who did scorn

As she dons her garments torn

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the pounding and numerous blows

Her noblemen received from their foes

And for the smashing upon the stone

The skulls of infants and children not yet grown

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the joyous shouts of the enemy

Laughing at her misfortune and calamity

And upon the affliction of free men set apart

Noble in spirit and pure of heart.

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the sin that she had wrought

Diverting her from the straight path she had sought

And for the legions of congregations slackened

With faces now wrinkled and blackened

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry over the curses of those who abused her

Multiplying corpses as they pursued her

And for the sounds of those who blasphemed

long and hard

Inside the tabernacle of her courtyard

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Cry for the Name that was profaned

In the mouth of the tormentor so disdained

And for the prayer we cry out to You

Hear our cries, through and through!

Cry, O Zion, and cities around her!

Like a woman in labor whose birth pangs confound her

And like a mournful newly wed bride

Crying over her groom who died

Rabbi Hoffman can be reached at [email protected]

