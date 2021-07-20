Bergen Hatzalah To Host Community Awareness Event On August 5

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey – Bergen Hatzalah, the communally organized Chevra Hatzalah affiliate launching this year in Bergen County has announced that the group will hold a community awareness event on August 5, 2021, in the parking lot of Congregation Ahavath Torah, at 240 Broad Avenue, in Englewood.

The event will run from 5:00 P.M. through 7:30 P.M. and will serve as a way for the community to learn more about the organization, meet many of Bergen Hatzalah’s responders, and learn about the group’s state of the art vehicles and equipment.

“When we initially announced our formation earlier this year, the communal excitement was palpable,” said Bergen Hatzalah Chief Steven Kirschner. “We’re hoping this event builds on the excitement as we work towards our operational launch in just a few weeks from now.”

The event will feature CPR demonstrations and other training including Stop The Bleed® tourniquet application and overdose treatment using Naloxone (Narcan). It will also include optional blood pressure checks as well as COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing. For kids, the event will include the ability to tour one of the local ambulances and balloon art and face painting. Dinner will be available for a fee.

“Over the past half year, our leadership team and volunteers have worked tirelessly to build our organization from the ground up,” said Bergen Hatzalah Chief Joshua Hartman. “Now it’s time to show our community what Bergen Hatzalah is all about and showcase our incredible team of volunteers and state-of-the art medical equipment. Those who are able to come, we highly encourage you to do so.”

Kirschner and Hartman, both decades-long veterans of Hatzalah on Manhattan’s West Side, are joined on Bergen Hatzalah’s leadership team by fellow Hatzalah-veteran responders Moshe Goldberg and Joshua Steinreich.

Those interested will be able to purchase a personal first aid kit. The $54 set includes first aid supplies and over the counter ointments and medications which are common in most homes, but commonly forgotten in small office, dorm, or vehicle-born first aid kits. For more information or to reserve a kit, please click here.

Founded in 2021, Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services, an independent nonprofit corporation, will be an all-volunteer first response squad. The group will provide a rapid response and stabilizing service for those who call them for medical emergencies. For more information or to get involved, please visit www.bergenhatzalah.org

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)