WATCH: DeBlasio Blasts MTA Over Congestion Pricing Delays

Mayor Bill de Blasio is upping the pressure on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to make progress on congestion pricing.

The mayor presented the MTA with a fake $15 billion check Tuesday, saying that implementing congestion pricing would effectively invest that same amount into the city’s mass transit.

“If we want to fix the horrible flooding that we saw last week, if we want to make sure the signals are fixed so the trains actually can move, if you want modern stations, here it is, staring us in the face,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said congestion pricing, which would charge drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Street, would also free Midtown from gridlock and help the planet.

WATCH: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio pulls out a massive check in an attempt to pressure Albany in implementing congestion pricing to raise money for subway repairs. pic.twitter.com/W6jRWn1eGg — YW Editor (@YWEditor) July 20, 2021

(AP)