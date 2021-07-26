Lapid: “Rise Of Anti-Semitism All Due To Foreign Ministry’s ‘Neglect'”

In a dig at former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday railed against Israel’s “neglect of diplomacy and public advocacy” that has “led to an increase in anti-Semitism and support by Western countries for terrorist organizations.”

Speaking at a press briefing, Lapid said that “the state of Israel is in trouble…anti-Semitism has increased to a point not seen since World War II.” Lapid lamented the fact that Israel is in an “unbelievable position” of being “a democratic and law-abiding state that is under attack by terrorist organizations, and considerable parts of the enlightened Western world support those terrorist organizations.”

Lapid is “sure” that the Western world’s lack of support for Israel is only due to a lack of information due to Netanyahu’s neglect and can be remedied by “explanations” to the Western world via a renewed investment of the Foreign Ministry in foreign diplomacy.

“They’re doing this because no one has explained to them what’s really going on here,” Lapid said. “They’re doing this because Israel’s enemies invested money, time, and effort in a campaign against the Jewish state while here they throttled the Foreign Ministry and hasbrah campaign for political reasons.”

Lapid promised that the situation can be changed because “the world is not automatically against us” and there are areas where the situation can be improved.

Lapid also claimed that after his trip to Brussels where he addressed the European Union Foreign Affairs Council, he concluded that the EU is also not against Israel. “Contrary to what you have been told, they are not against us either,” he said.

Lapid promised to repair the damage by increasing the Foreign Ministry’s budget and resources and said that he and Bennett, who is totally “in sync” with him on this issue, plan on emphasizing Israel’s liberal and democratic character to the nations of the world.

