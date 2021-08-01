Shocking: Swastikas Spray Painted On Bnei Brak Shul

Mispallelim of the Yisrael HaTzair shul on Rechov HaRav Kook in Bnei Brak were met with a shocking sight upon arriving at shul on Shabbos morning: swastikas spray painted on the doors of the shul and inappropriate images strewn inside the shul.

The mispallelim quickly gathered and discarded the images, which had been thrown in through an open window, before the other mispalleim arrived. Some of the photos were of Shira Banki, a’h, who was murdered by a mentally ill Charedei man during a pride parade in Jerusalem several years ago.

One of the mispallelim, Yishai Weiner, told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “I, the son of Holocaust survivors, see a swastika opposite my home, on the shul I daven at – I began to weep.”

The Yisrael HaTzair shul is a long-standing shul with both Chareidi and Dati Leumi mispallelim headed by HaRav Asher Landau.

"מזכיר ימים אפלים": צלבי קרס רוססו על בית כנסת בבני ברק – ותמונות של שירה בנקי פוזרו במקום. ח"כ יעקב אשר – "פרי באושים של הסתה מתמשכת ונטולת רסן נגד כל דבר שריח של יהדות וחרדים נודף ממנו"@AkivaWeisz

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)