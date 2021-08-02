The Alter of Slabodka’s Levaya

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt”l, the Alter of Slabodka passed away on Monday evening, January 31st, 1927 (the 29th of Shvat). The funeral was held the next day.

He had fallen ill in the last week of September in 1926. It was on Chol HaMoed. He moved from his home above the building next door to the Yeshiva in Chevron to the Warshawsky Hotel in Yerushalayim on Shivtei Yisroel Street. The hotel was owned by Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Herling and was previously the British Hotel known as Hatzman. It was also called Beit Olivat.

Reb Laizer Yudel, the Alter’s son and the Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir Yeshiva in Poland, had arrived in Eretz Yisroel two weeks before the Alter’s passing to visit his bed-ridden father.

There is a wonderful young man who could use our assistance. Please read it and help. https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/ayeshivastudentneedshelp

The Alter had round the clock care of his talmidim who took care of him. There was no question of this being provided for him. It was the Alter’s philosophy to provide such care to each of his students in the Yeshiva. Any bochur who was sick had shifts of other bochurim watching over that bochur. The Talmidim, both married and bochurim also provided the Alter with a minyan.

On Friday before his passing, the Alter told Ephraim Sokolover to go back to his wife, Fannie, in Chevron for Shabbos. While in such dire medical condition, he inquired of Reb Ephraim regarding the welfare of a young American talmid – whether he was growing in ruchniyus. The Alter was a master pedagogue until the very end of his life.

The levaya began in front of the Warshasky Hotel at 11:00 AM, and continued to proceed on foot to Har Hazeisim. The area between Meah Shearim and the walls of the Old City was filled with mourners. At the hotel itself, mourners stood on the roof, the ledges and in front of the entranceway.

The levaya was reported in the four-page Palestine Bulletin in its February 1st, 1927 edition.

The maspidim were Rav Yoseph Chaim Sonnenfeld (Head of the Eida HaChareidis), Rav Avrohom Yitzchok Kook, Rav Eliyahu Klatzkin (author of the Dvar Eliyahu), Rav Shlomo Aronson (Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv), Rav Isser Zalman Meltzer (Rosh Yeshiva of the Etz Chaim Yeshiva), Rav Leib Chasman (author of Ohr Yahel), and others as well.

When the Alter had passed away, the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Moshe Mordechai Epstein, was in the United States raising funds for the Yeshiva. He sent the following telegram:

Rav Sarna and the Yeshiva. We are shocked by the trgedy that has befallen us and Klal Yisroel, when our teacher, our father, the Chariot of Israel, has been taken from us. Slacking [in Torah study], however, will destroy the yeshiva. Be strong.

With hope, the Father of orphans will comfort us.

One who is beaten, yet hopeful,

Moshe Mordechai

There is a wonderful young man who could use our assistance. Please read it and help. https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/ayeshivastudentneedshelp

The author can be reached at [email protected]