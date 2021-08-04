PURE HATRED: “We Don’t Want Chareidim Here! All You Are Is Garbage”

Chareidi businessmen seeking to buy property in northern Israel were verbally assaulted by a local resident, who screamed and cursed at them, saying: “We don’t want Chareidim here.”

The two businessmen, accompanied by realtors, were in Bustan HaGalik, a moshav near Akko, on Tuesday when one of the residents of the moshav approached them and began screeching: “Get out of here, I’m going to devour you.”

When one of the realtors asked him why he was so angry, he responded: “We don’t want Chareidim…we don’t want you here, take these pieces of trash home with you.”

He continued to shout: “Did they bear arms? Did they protect us from the Arabs? What are they? Only garbage. Only to give them money. Get out of here!”

He then turned to the Chareidim directly and cursed them with words that can’t be repeated here. He also threatened the person videoing his outburst, saying: “Soon I’ll grab your phone – you idiot.”

The video of the incident quickly spread on social media and aroused much furor.

“This disgusting man should be embarrassed to leave his home,” said Religious Zionism chairman Betzalel Smotrich. “The truth is that he should go to jail for violence and anti-Semitism. But since there’s no hope that our police and justice system will take care of it, spread the video and shame him everywhere so he’ll be embarrassed to leave his home for years.”

Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the police to open an investigation into the incident on charges of racism and threats of violence.

A report later on Wednesday said that the police did open an investigation into the incident as soon as they saw the video and have detained the bully for questioning.

