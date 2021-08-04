‘TIME FOR ACTION:’ Gantz Tells Diplomats Iran TEN WEEKS AWAY From Going Nuclear; Names Commander Behind Ship Attack

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed the identity of the Iranian commander responsible for the attack on Mercer Street last week and also said that Iran is only ten weeks away from gaining nuclear power.

Speaking at a security briefing for ambassadors of countries on the UN Security Council, Gantz revealed that Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Air Force, was responsible for the Mercer attack as well as dozen of other terror attacks in the region employing UAVs and missiles.

“For the first time ever, I will also expose the man who is directly responsible for the launch of suicide UAVs,” Gantz said. “His name is Saeed Ara Jani and he is the head of the IRGC’s UAV Command.”

“The UAV command conducted the attack on Mercer Street. Saeed Ara Jani plans and provides the training and equipment to conduct terror attacks in the region.”

“Iran has once again proven to be a global challenge, a regional challenge and a challenge to the State of Israel,” Gantz asserted. “Iran is responsible for dozens of terror attacks across the Middle East, while controlling its proxies in Yemen, Iraq, and other countries.”

“Iran has violated all of the guidelines set in the JCPOA (2015 Iran deal) and is only around 10 weeks away from acquiring weapons-grade materials necessary for a nuclear weapon. Now is the time for deeds – words are not enough. It is time for diplomatic, economic, and even military deeds – otherwise the attacks will continue.”

Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arranged the briefing, which took place at the Foreign Ministry, as part of Israel’s efforts to spur an international response to the Islamic Republic’s aggression and acts of terror.

Lapid stressed that Iran’s latest attacks are “not between militias in Syria. This is an attack on international trade routes, on freedom of movement. This is an international crime.”

“So my question to you is: What is the international community going to do about it? Does international law still exist? And does the world have the ability and willpower to enforce the law? If the answer is ‘yes,’ the world needs to act now. If the international community does not respond to this attack, then there’s no such thing as an international community. Instead, it will be ‘every man for himself.’”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)