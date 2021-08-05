Rav Elyashiv zt”l on Sheitel Lengths – watch at 2:05

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Aside from the issue of Avodah Zarah, it seems from this video that Rav Elyashiv zt”l held that sheitels are:

There is a wonderful young man who could use our assistance. Please read it and help. https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/ayeshivastudentneedshelp

a] permitted when modest

b] are forbidden when very long (see two minutes and five seconds into the video)

The author can be reached at [email protected]

There is a wonderful young man who could use our assistance. Please read it and help. https://thechesedfund.com/zechornilah/ayeshivastudentneedshelp