The Covid-19 Vaccine, Shlomo HaMelech and the Comment-poster

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Words matter. Words have consequences. Why so? Because some people listen to them and there are practical consequences and implications.

In Mishlei 18:21, Shlomo HaMelech tells us, “Life and death, are in the hands of the tongue.”

Perhaps there is no greater illustration of the practical implications of Mishlei 18:21 than the Covid vaccine and what people say about it.

Let’s take, for example, a YouTube video produced by AP News, about an apparent former anti-vaxxer who did not take the vaccine, and later regretted not taking it after he almost died.

Someone posts a comment on the story, after it appeared on a Jewish website.

The comment says:

“Of course the AP (Always Propaganda) simply pushes these shots of unknown long-term (and short-term) safety, instead of mentioning the treatments they could have gotten once being diagnosed with Covid, like monoclonal antibodies or HCQ/Zinc.”

Really? Let’s look at 3 statistics:

In the month of May, 2021 there were approximately 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

17,850 of these deaths were of people that were unvaccinated.

150 of these deaths were of people that were fully vaccinated.

Virtually thousands of studies, meta-studies, the CDC, the WHO, and the entire medical world are recommending the vaccine.

During the era of the Salk vaccine, would the commenter have posted such a comment? Does the commenter realize that there is a good chance that one of the 5000 plus readers, who has thus far not been vaccinated – may entrench himself or herself because of the comment?

THE CHAZAL

There is a Chazal found in Vayikrah Rabbah (20:10). Chazal there write concerning Nadav and Avihu: Rabbi Levi said, They were overly proud and harbeh nashim hayu yoshvos agunos – Many women sat as Agunos in the hopes of marrying them. Chazal used that term – yashvu Agunos – a term generally reserved for married women that cannot remarry.

And they were punished for it, with the ultimate penalty. In other words, according to Rabbi Levi in this Midrash Rabbah, it was not the direct actions of the two brothers that caused them to be punished. It was the indirect repercussions – the pain that they had caused to women in contributing to the creation of a psychological barrier of these many women to marry others.

But it wasn’t their fault! How can we blame them? It was the women who chose to remain single. Why should Nadav and Avihu be blamed for the decision of others? And even more so, why should they be punished so severely?

SOMETHING EXTRAORDINARY

We see from here something extraordinary.

Even when it was someone else’s decision and not one’s own – that is punishable. This is true when there is a barrier, even a psychological barrier, to getting married.

We are held accountable for repercussions of our decisions and actions – even when the repercussions are indirect – in that they involve the decisions of others beyond our control.

Before posting the comment did the commenter read any of the vaccine efficacy studies?

The warning above applies not just to the commenter but also to the moderator. That click has life and death implications. In the post-script here are a few of the studies.

The author can be reached at [email protected]

STUDIES ABOUT THE EFFICACY OF THE VACCINE

