Elul:  An i-Interview* with Rav Nosson Wachtfogel zt”l, the Mashgiach of BMG

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Rav Nosson Meir Wachtfogel zt”l was known as the Lakewood Mashgiach, and a talmid of Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l. He had learned in the famed Kelm yeshiva, and was a mentor to thousands of talmidim.

Q: What is the general method of Avodah during Elul?

RNW: I do not know. I just have a kaballah in my hands from all of my Rebbeim that whoever works hard, and exerts effort, and sweats, and does not stop, at the end he will achieve. There are no yachsanim – people with yichus. The nature of a person is established based upon his effort and sweat in serving our Creator. If someone does not work and does not exert effort – he is left with nothing. “a trapen shveis vart nit farlahren – a drop of sweat never goes to waste.”

Q: What does the RY hold is the ikkar Avodah during Elul?

RNW: The main Avodah in Elul has to be from the perspective of Assei Tov as opposed to focusing on sur merah. Rabbi Yisroel Salanter made a special seder for his students during Elul where they studied for 18 hours straight. That is, they placed an emphasis on the “Assai Tov.”

Now, HaGaon HaRav Yisroel Salanter and his students were Gedolei Olam – they learned throughout the entire year to the best of their abilities. If so, why davka during Elul did they learn 18 hours straight? The reason is that during the year, they did not have the strength to learn so much. Only during these days. Which are days of Rachamim and ratzon, the mind opens up and the heart widens, and we become ever closer to Hashem, who is the teacher of Torah to His nation, Israel – then they felt that they had the ability to learn 18 hours straight.

Q: But what about the pressure – the anxiety that we are standing in Elul?

RNW: This is the wrong approach. We are now at the very beginning of Elul – it is not the last moment. There is a whole Elul Zman before us. The Avodah of Elul must be normal: to daven well, to learn well, to guard the sedarim and learning times well, and to study Mussar. If you conduct yourself in this manner, you will succeed – b’ezras Hashem!

*An i-Interview is a re-construction of the words of the interviewee in an interview format in order to facilitate greater comprehension. The words found in the responses are all quite real. However, the questions are imaginary, so to speak. This article was based upon the sefer Leket Reshimos.

