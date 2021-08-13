CHUTZPA: Ilhan Omar: “Islamophobic AIPAC Ads Put My Life At Risk”

In an incredibly hypocritical claim, a spokesperson for US Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of endangering Omar’s life with their ads on social media.

“The language AIPAC uses in paid ads to smear and vilify Ilhan Omar is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets,” Senior Communications Strategist for Omar wrote on Twitter.

“Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar’s life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads.”

The language AIPAC uses in paid ads to smear and vilify @IlhanMN is virtually identical to the language used in death threats she gets. Make no mistake: AIPAC is putting Rep. Omar's life at risk with repeated Islamophobic attack ads. pic.twitter.com/Ehkn8qmW7p — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) August 11, 2021

In another tweet, he wrote: “It shouldn’t have to be stated, but baselessly linking Muslim-Americans to terrorism is *the* textbook example of Islamophobia and is routinely used to silence advocacy for Palestinian human rights.”

The Facebook ad Slevin was referring to featured a picture of Omar and text stating: “For Ilhan Omar, there is no difference between America and the Taliban. Between Israel and Hamas. Between Democracies and terrorists. Tell Rep. Omar: Condemn terrorists, not America.”

AIPAC retorted to Slevin’s claim by stating: “Your baseless attack on us can’t deflect from Omar’s attack on America and Israel. It is outrageous for Rep. Omar to put the US and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas. There is no moral equivalence between democratic allies and the terrorists who target them.”

Your baseless attack on us can't deflect from @Ilhan's attack on America and Israel. It is outrageous for Rep. Omar to put the U.S. and Israel on the same level as the Taliban and Hamas. There is no moral equivalence between democratic allies and the terrorists who target them. https://t.co/kqZqwZKdt8 pic.twitter.com/3idLSRtCpa — AIPAC (@AIPAC) August 11, 2021

Rep. Rashida Tlaib chimed in to defend her good friend Omar with an intelligent statement, saying: “I’m so sick of this ****.”

AIPAC responded to Tlaib: “So are we, Congresswoman. Inciting hate by demonizing Israel and spreading vicious, dangerous lies about our democratic ally Israel doesn’t advance the prospects for peace.”

