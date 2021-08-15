The Survey That Led Bennett To Dismiss A Lockdown As An Option

A survey carried out by the IDF’s Home Front Command showing that only 30% of the Israeli public would adhere to a lockdown over the Yamim Tovim was presented to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett this week.

According to a Channel 12 News report, the survey caused Bennett to dismiss a lockdown as a measure to reduce the surging morbidity and instead focus on expanding the vaccine campaign.

Bennett also ordered the Home Front Command’s Alon Command Center to expand its performance of epidemiological investigations and coronavirus tests.

The report added that Bennett instructed medical personnel to prepare within a week to provide at-home treatment to patients evacuated from hospitals to their homes in order to lessen the burden on overcrowded hospital wards.

The government’s plan allows for up to 500 patients to be released for home hospitalization, with an emphasis on patients in the periphery, with military medical personnel to provide treatment in the patients’ homes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)