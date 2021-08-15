Shanghai Bais Yaakov: Does Anyone Know What Happened to Them?

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is called crowd-sourcing, and it is a very effective manner in getting recent history and information. The topic is the Beis Yaakov in Shanghai during the war years. The questions are- what was their post Shanghai history? What did they or do they remember about their Bais Yaakov? Were there any class pictures or other pictures? Who did they marry? When did they come to the United States?

Below we find a list of 14 people and their ages at the time this list was compiled. Please send any information and/or corrections to the author at [email protected]

Rachel Alexander, 11

Leah Berman, 12

Sima Beracha, 13

Malka Zaitchek, 9

Leah Teller, 11

Chana Mamresh, 11

Rayna Meyer, 10

Leah Nathan, 13

Chava Friedman, 13

Chana Rosner, 13

Bayla Rosenzweigm 11

Bayla Shteinbach, 11

Tzviya Spiegel, 13

