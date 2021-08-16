Missionary Expelled From Israeli Moshav Spotted In The North

Andrew Lewis, an Australian missionary who a year ago was forced to leave Otzem, a moshav in southern Israel, due to pressure from residents, has been spotted in northern Israel, Yad L’Achim reported.

Yad L’Achim activists believe that Lewis, who is one of Israel’s most senior missionaries, is living on a small yishuv in the north whose residents are unaware of his true identity.

About two weeks ago, Yad L’achim received numerous phone calls from vacation sites and cities in the north about extensive missionary activity. After activists examined the materials being distributed and determined that Lewis was behind the campaign, they sent volunteers to the north to warn tourists and try to catch Lewis in the act of engaging in missionary activity.

Lewis’s modus operandi is to take his children in his car and have them distribute the missionary material since children will face less scrutiny. A video of Lewis’s car shows his children leaning dangerously out the window to throw out missionary material.

