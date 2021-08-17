Hundreds Of Israeli 5-11 Year-Olds Were Vaccinated, No Serious Side Effects

About 500 Israeli children aged 5-11 received their first coronavirus vaccine dose over the past two weeks, Yisrael Hayom reported on Monday.

No significant side effects have been reported and some Kupot Cholim reported no side effects at all. All the children have been scheduled to receive their second dose.

Israel began vaccinating children aged 5-11 at high-risk at the beginning of August under special approval of the Health Ministry. Most of the children suffer from serious background illnesses, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, severe obesity, cardiomyopathy, or immunodeficiency.

According to the report, some senior public health officials in Israel are urging the Health Ministry to immediately approve the vaccination of all 5-11 year-olds despite the fact that an ongoing Pfizer study on children is not yet complete and the measure has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Prof. Eli Sprecher, Deputy Director of Research and Development at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, said he was in “favor of approving vaccines for 5-11-year-olds in Israel as soon as possible, but I suggest waiting for Pfizer to publish the findings of its studies in the next two-three weeks but without the need to wait for FDA approval.”

However, Sprecher added that if Pfizer hasn’t published their findings within a few weeks, “then we can already approve it in Israel without waiting for them. There’s no reason to assume that children will experience other side effects than those we’ve already seen. Moreover, we’ve already seen many children aged 12 and over in Israel and around the world who were vaccinated and have experienced no significant side effects. Vaccinating children will reduce morbidity and prevent harm to children even if most are not seriously harmed by COVID.”

Prof. Yehuda Adler, a cardiology expert and coronavirus adviser to several municipalities, thinks children should be vaccinated immediately due to the quickly approaching new school year.

“Around the world, we are witnessing rising morbidity among children because of the Delta variant, and schools are also a source of infection,” he said.

“It makes sense to [approve these vaccinations] due to the Delta variant’s speedy infection rate from children to adults as well, and particularly in light of the absence of notable side-effects among 12-15-year-olds.”

