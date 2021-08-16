Rocket Launched Into Israel Following Threats By Hamas & PIJ

The sounds of air raid sirens were heard in Sderot and nearby areas early Monday afternoon after a rocket was fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip, sending residents running to their bomb shelters.

It is the first rocket launched from the Strip since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

The IDF said that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

תיעוד: יירוט בשמי שדרות. פיצוץ נשמע בעיר@Itsik_zuarets

(צילום: מירו אוחנה) pic.twitter.com/mf0NkJsPi0 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 16, 2021

The rocket attack comes after numerous threats by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups in recent days due to a lack of progress in an agreement to transfer Qatari funds into the Strip.

One Arab media outlet reported on Sunday that Islamic Jihad issued an ultimatum to Israel that “significant progress” must be made by Monday evening regarding the transfer of Qatari funds and the rehabilitation of Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)