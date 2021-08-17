Israel: 5 MKs Have COVID, Reform Rabbi Labor MK Gilad Kariv Hospitalized

Five members of the Israeli Knesset tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week as Israel grapples with a soaring infection rate spurred by the Delta variant.

The MKs who tested positive for the virus are Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rotman, Labor MK Gilad Kariv, Yesh Atid MK Inbal Bezek and Joint List MK Offer Cassif.

Kariv’s condition worsened overnight Monday and he was hospitalized in Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. He is currently receiving oxygen assistance and is feeling well.

The Health Ministry confirmed 8,646 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours on Tuesday morning, the highest number of daily cases since February 1.

The number of seriously ill patients rose overnight by 31 to a total of 559, of whom 89 are ventilated. The death toll stands at 6,694.

