Relatives & Friends Of Meron Victim Dovi Steinmetz, Z’l Gather For Hakamas Matzeivah

The family members of Dovi Steinmetz, z’l, a 21-year-old Mir yeshivah bochur who lost his life in the Meron disaster, arrived in Israel on Wednesday from Montreal for the Hakamas Matzeivah.

Hundreds of Dovi’s friends and family friends joined the family at Har Hameuchos on Thursday morning. Only Dovi’s parents came to Eretz Yisrael for their son’s levaya so this is the first time Dovi’s other family members are in Eretz Yisrael since Dovi’s petira.

Dovi’s father, Reb Shlomo, spoke about his son’s special middos, especially the way he always helped others, saying that he and his wife heard countless stories about how Dovi, z’l, quietly went out of his way to help others. He poignantly requested of Dovi, z’l, that he should continue helping others from Shamayim by “remembering and davening for us.”

Dovi’s uncle, HaRav Moshe Gershon Steinmetz, spoke about how Dovi, z’l, always tried to make a Kiddush Hashem. He said that a number of years ago, Dovi, z’l, asked him to organize a huge siyum for his friend who completed a masechta in camp. “When I asked Dovi why such a large siyum, he responded that this way the entire camp will see that this is how you make a siyum and it will definitely give them the ratzon to complete masechtos.”

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)