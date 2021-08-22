IDF Strikes Gaza In Response To Shooting Of Border Police Officer

Israel’s Air Force attacked four weapons manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas on Motzei Shabbos in response to the riots on Shabbos during which a Gazan shot a Border Police officer at point-blank range.

“Hamas continues to lead the Gaza Strip via terrorism while exploiting the civilian population,” the IDF stated. “The IDF will continue to respond strongly to terror attempts from the Strip and views Hamas as responsible for everything that happens in Gaza.”

“In accordance with a situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Gaza Division with additional forces.”

כמו כן, מצורף תיעוד מהתקיפה: pic.twitter.com/HsHmSvCXof — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 21, 2021

The Border Police Officer who was critically injured during the riots has been identified as Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, a resident of Be’er Yaakov. He is still in critical condition and in need of tefillos. His name for tefillah is Barel Ben Nitza b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)