WATCH: Bennett Lands In Washington In 1st Overseas Visit As PM

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland overnight Tuesday ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Bennett is scheduled on Wednesday to meet with Jewish leaders and senior US government officials and will meet with Biden on Thursday.

The prime minister is meeting with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at his hotel at 1 p.m. He will then meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon at 2:30 p.m. and with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at 6 p.m.

PM Bennett has landed in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/98rNVGYjzc — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) August 25, 2021

Below, Bennett speaks to reporters prior to taking off from Israel:

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett left this afternoon on his first diplomatic visit to Washington, at the invitation of @POTUS @JoeBiden. 🇮🇱🇺🇸 Full remarks >>https://t.co/QMbyfznZU0 pic.twitter.com/ZgQTyaOo9Q — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 24, 2021

Bennett’s office released a statement before his trip saying that he will mainly focus on the subject of Iran and its nuclear program during his meeting with Biden. The prime minister said earlier this week that he will be presenting a strategy to Biden to combat Iran’s nuclear program without returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, emphasizing that the deal is no longer relevant “even to those who once thought it was relevant.”

