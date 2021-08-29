Bennett Promised Biden Not To Publicly Oppose Iran Deal

During Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday, he promised him that despite his opposition to the US rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, he does not intend to publicly campaign against it like former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu did, Walla News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

The report, based on two US sources who were briefed on the details of the meeting, said that Bennett made the same promise during his meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The report also quoted a senior Israeli official who said that Bennett made it clear to Biden that he will stand firm on his positions and Israeli interests on the Iranian issue but will do so only in closed talks.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the Walla report.

The Likud party stated in response to the report: “Bennett completely folded in the presence of Biden for the sake of a photo in the White House and harmed Israeli security when he promised not to fight against the return to the Iran deal. This is a dangerous decision due to his inexperience, irresponsibility, and lack of leadership. Iran is racing toward a bomb and the weak government in Israel has shown that it has no intention of fighting against it.”

