Bennett Comments On Israeli Strikes On Hamas As He Leaves US

Israeli Air Force warplanes struck Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, hours after Gazan Arabs held violent riots along the border.

The IDF said in a statement that planes bombed a Hamas military compound and a shaft for a terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip in response to the launching of incendiary balloons into southern Israel and violent riots staged for a second consecutive week.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to reporters in Washington before he boarded a flight to Israel, wrapping up a state visit that culminated with a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden. It was the first since Bennett took office in June.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה הלילה: pic.twitter.com/whkyAg4fL4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2021

“Regarding Gaza, overnight the IDF attacked in Gaza in response to the launching incendiary balloons,” Bennett said. “As I have already said, we will act in Gaza according to our interests. As far as I am concerned, the responsibility for [terror activities in the Strip] has been, and continues to be Hamas.”

Bennett said he “achieved all the objectives for the trip” to Washington, including strategic cooperation in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Saturday, hundreds of Hamas-backed activists staged a nighttime protest along the Israeli border, throwing explosives toward Israeli forces who responded with live fire. Additional riots were planned throughout the week.

