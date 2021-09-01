Israel Confirms Highest Daily Case No. Since COVID Began, Over 7,000 Deaths

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 10,900 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic. The last time Israel recorded over 10,000 daily cases was on January 18, during the deadly third wave.

There are currently 83,542 active coronavirus cases in Israel, with 1,122 hospitalized patients, of whom 719 are seriously ill and 172 are ventilated.

Over 500 Israelis have passed away due to COVID in August, raising the death toll to 7,043.

Prof. Nachman Ash slammed Israel’s coronavirus cabinet earlier this week, telling Ynet that government officials have ignored the ministry’s multiple recommendations to limit gatherings due to “other considerations.”

“The Health Ministry has called to restrict large gatherings – such as huge concerts…but this recommendation was not accepted,” he said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)