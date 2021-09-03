Dirshu to Present Special Videocast to Provide Chizuk and Inspiration for Yomim Noraim

By Chaim Gold

Following their 7th Annual Yom Limud and Tefilla this September 1st, Dirshu will subsequently present a special videocast which will premiere on Motzoei Shabbos, Parshas Nitzavim, 28 Elul/September 4, and will be featured throughout Sunday, September 5, where Klal Yisrael will be addressed by leading Gedolei Yisrael.

They will include the venerated senior Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Yisroel of Yerushalayim; HaGaon HaRav Shimon Galei, shlita, well-known Mashpia and Rosh Kollel; HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Hillel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivat Hamekubalim, Ahavat Shalom; Hagaon HaRav Nissan Kaplan, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva Daas Aharon; and Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, Nasi, Dirshu. The videocast will be chaired by Rav Zev Smith, well-known Maggid Shiur in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program and Irgun Shiurei Torah. The videocast will also feature musical interludes of chizuk with hartzig music by the renowned menagnim, Motti Steinmetz, Zanvil Weinberger, Shlomo Cohen, Aharle Samet and a special composition made for the event by popular writer, Rabbi Nachman Seltzer.

During the videocast, exciting new details about the upcoming Dirshu World Siyum, marking the completion of the second machzor of the Daf HaYomi B’Halacha will also be released.

With Rosh Hashanah nearly upon us, we realize what a monumental Yom Hadin we are facing. The world is an extremely unstable place. There is, of course, the Corona Virus that has wreaked havoc and continues to wreak havoc worldwide. People are becoming ill, some seriously. The virus is also threatening the stability and viability of our shuls, schools, yeshivos and chadorim.

In Eretz Yisroel, the new government presents a tremendous challenge for frum Yidden. In America, the new winds of “progressivism” and “wokeism” that are blowing similarly threaten our way of life. There is a rise in terror and lawlessness throughout the world, something which is harmful to society.

We need tefillos! We need the zechus of the Chofetz Chaim to protect us!

