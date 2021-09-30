HEARTBREAKING: Father Who Lost Entire Family In Crash Wakes Up, Is Informed Of Their Deaths

Reuven Ben Eli, 35, who lost his wife and three children in a horrific multi-vehicle accident in northern Israel on Wednesday, regained consciousness on Thursday morning.

Ben Eli was informed of the deaths of his wife Moran, 35, and sons Dekel, 15, and Liam, 12, and daughter Anael, 5. Medical professionals and social workers were at his bedside to support him.

The condition of Ben Eli, who was hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after the accident, improved significantly overnight. On Thursday afternoon, the doctors gave permission for him to be transported by ambulance to the levaya of his wife and children, as can be seen below in a heartbreaking photo.

האב שנפצע בתאונה יוצא באמבולנס להלווית אשתו ושלושת ילדיו, הלב נשבר.💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ZJn1Bqwt4F — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) September 30, 2021

Another victim of the crash, an 11-year-old girl who sustained a head injury, is also hospitalized at Rambam. She is still in serious condition in the pediatric ICU, sedated and ventilated. Another child is hospitalized in serious condition in the pediatric ICU in Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat.

In addition, there are another 16 children hospitalized in light to moderate condition in Ziv, as well as four adults in light condition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)