Watch: Arab “Security Guards” Violently Attack Israel Police In Kafr Qasim

Israel Police over the weekend arrested four suspects in Kfar Qasam for violently assaulting police officers overnight Thursday at the town municipality.
Police encountered Arab security guards when they arrived at the Kafr Qasam municipality building to carry out a search overnight Thursday due to a report of a violent incident within the building. When the security guards prevented the police officers from entering the building, one of the officers used a taser against the Arab blocking the door to the building, and in response, the Arabs began pummeling, choking, and kicking the police officers.
The security guards who attacked the police officers are members of Kafr Qasam’s internal security group Al-Hirasa, under the auspices of the Islamic Movement. According to a Walla report, some members of Al-Hirasa are former criminals.
שני שוטרים ומתנדב נפצעו בפעילות של המשטרה בלילה שבין חמישי לשישי בכפר קאסם. שני חשודים נעצרו לאחר שבמקום התפתח עימות בו תקפו עשרות מעורבים את השוטרים. המשטרה פתחה בחקירה וצפויים מעצרים נוספים | תיעוד האירוע@ittaishick (צילום: חדשות בזמן) pic.twitter.com/Fp5xJM8HGV
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 2, 2021
בושה! בושה! בושה! pic.twitter.com/asc0OAtaOQ
— אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) October 2, 2021
במהלך מעצר חשוד בכפר קאסם: שוטרים הותקפו – 2 נעצרו | תיעוד
לידיעה המלאה – https://t.co/cNauSeUZmB@ali_mograbi pic.twitter.com/Ckky9evADJ
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 2, 2021
Two police officers and a police volunteer were injured and required medical treatment.
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: “We won’t let this incident pass quietly. We won’t accept a situation in which police officers are injured while carrying out their duties.”
The incident occurred as Israel attempts to crack down on the soaring rate of murders and violent crime in Arab communities. A 40-year-old Arab shot dead on Friday night in Haifa was the 95th fatality of murderous violence in Arab society this year.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
It’s hard to feel badly for the police officers. This is precisely how they treat Chareidim – whether or not the Chareidim were rowdy. They use physical force indiscriminately unto Chareidim. So they’re tasting their own medicine.
Remember the face of that Down Syndrome bachur; it looked just as beaten as this “arab” police officer.
i have to issues with this.
1) why is the 3rd officer taking a video on his phone?
2) why didn’t the draw a weapon or something like that they kept on hitting eachother
The Islamic militia in Kfar Qassem.us called Al Hirassa. Some pointed out the double standard, the preferential treatment to Arabs over Jews.
(A pattern, a reality, vs apartheid slur lie).
____
Guy Baruch (@Guy_Baruch) Tweeted (Oct 2, 202)
Remember that about a year ago, Avigdor Lieberman called for the closure of B.B. until the police attackers were found?
It is interesting that today he did not call for the closure of Kafr Qassem until the attackers of the police were found there.
Abbas apparently does not allow.
___
יאיר לוי @iairLevy:
כששוטרים הותקפו על ידי מספר נערים חרדים, המשטרה נכנסה בכוחות ענק לבני ברק, באישון לילה, השלכו עשרות רימוני הלם והיכו באלות כל עובר ושב. אך כשהערבים עשו לינץ’ בשוטרים, שתיקה מוחלטת, בכדי לא להרגיז את תומכי המחבלים מרע”מ.
Yair Levy (@iairLevy) Tweeted (Oct 2, 2021)
When police officers were attacked by a number of ultra-Orthodox boys, the police entered B.B. with huge forces, in the dead of night, threw dozens of stun grenades and beat the batons of every passer-by.
But when the Arabs lynched the police, complete silence, so as not to upset the terrorists’ supporters from the RAAM.
__
לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari @liran__tamari
כך נראו הרחובות בבני ברק כאשר שני שוטרים הותקפו לפני כשנה. למה לא רואים את אותן התמונות הערב בכפר קאסם??
Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) Tweeted (Oct 2, 2021):
This is what the streets in B.B. looked like when two policemen were attacked about a year ago. Why not see the same pictures tonight in Kafr Qassem ??