Watch: Arab “Security Guards” Violently Attack Israel Police In Kafr Qasim

Israel Police over the weekend arrested four suspects in Kfar Qasam for violently assaulting police officers overnight Thursday at the town municipality.

Police encountered Arab security guards when they arrived at the Kafr Qasam municipality building to carry out a search overnight Thursday due to a report of a violent incident within the building. When the security guards prevented the police officers from entering the building, one of the officers used a taser against the Arab blocking the door to the building, and in response, the Arabs began pummeling, choking, and kicking the police officers.

The security guards who attacked the police officers are members of Kafr Qasam’s internal security group Al-Hirasa, under the auspices of the Islamic Movement. According to a Walla report, some members of Al-Hirasa are former criminals.

שני שוטרים ומתנדב נפצעו בפעילות של המשטרה בלילה שבין חמישי לשישי בכפר קאסם. שני חשודים נעצרו לאחר שבמקום התפתח עימות בו תקפו עשרות מעורבים את השוטרים. המשטרה פתחה בחקירה וצפויים מעצרים נוספים | תיעוד האירוע@ittaishick (צילום: חדשות בזמן) pic.twitter.com/Fp5xJM8HGV — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 2, 2021

במהלך מעצר חשוד בכפר קאסם: שוטרים הותקפו – 2 נעצרו | תיעוד לידיעה המלאה – https://t.co/cNauSeUZmB@ali_mograbi pic.twitter.com/Ckky9evADJ — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) October 2, 2021

Two police officers and a police volunteer were injured and required medical treatment.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said: “We won’t let this incident pass quietly. We won’t accept a situation in which police officers are injured while carrying out their duties.”

The incident occurred as Israel attempts to crack down on the soaring rate of murders and violent crime in Arab communities. A 40-year-old Arab shot dead on Friday night in Haifa was the 95th fatality of murderous violence in Arab society this year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)