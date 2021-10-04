PHOTOS: NYC Officials Gather At Historic Succah Celebration At City Hall

On Thursday, September 23rd, Rabbi Shmuel Butman, Director of the Lubavitch Youth Organization, hosted a historic Succah Celebration at City Hall.

The event was attended by numerous city officials including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Council Jewish Caucus Chairman Eric Dinowitz, NYPD Deputy Inspector/Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Richie Taylor, NYPD Clergy Liaison/Flatbush COJO Board Member David Heskiel, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Mayor’s Office Director of Legislative Affairs Paul Antonio Ochoa, Councilman Mark Treyger, Councilwoman Farah Louis, Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers, Councilman Barry Grodenchik, Councilman Ben Kallos, Councilman Bob Holden, Councilman Robert Cornegy, Councilman Brad Lander, Councilman Mark Levine, Councilman Joe Borelli, Councilman Oswald Feliz, Councilman Alan Maisel, Councilman Mark Gjonaj, Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, Councilman Dr. Matthew Eugene, City Council Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislation Louis Cholden-Brown & Legislative Counsel Brad Reid.

The Succah was open to all as a place to eat and enjoy. Rabbi Shmuel Butman hosted a fully catered hot lunch as he spoke about the significance of Succos and gave everyone the opportunity to perform the mitzvah of Lulav and Esrog. The historic event was a great Kiddush Hashem.

“It was my sincere pleasure to visit the City Hall Sukkah with many of my colleagues to honor this most joyous of holidays,” stated Speaker Corey Johnson. “I wish to thank Rabbi Shmuel Butman, Director of the Lubavitch Youth Organization for once again organizing this amazing event honoring Sukkot, The Feast of Tabernacles.”

“It was indeed both an honor and a pleasure to sponsor the City Hall Succah. It will give the people in the area the opportunity to visit the Succah, make the blessings on the Four Kinds, eat in the Succah and get the spirit of the Succos holiday. This is what the Rebbe wants” said Rebbi Shmuel M. Butman, Director of the Lubavitch Youth Organization, the Lubavitch organization that oversees all Lubavitch outreach activities and Chabad Houses in the New York Metropolitan area.

NYPD Clergy Liaison and Flatbush COJO Board Member David Heskiel said, “It’s a historic day here at City Hall. Never before have so many prominent city officials come together in a Succah at City Hall. I thank Rebbi Shmuel Butman for his leadership in putting together this Succah Celebration and I especially thank Inspector Howard Redmond, Richie Taylor, and all the officers of the NYPD who participated and provided a professional police presence here at City Hall.”

NYPD Inspector Howard Redmond, Commanding Officer of City Hall Security said, “I’m happy to have been a part of this momentous occasion. Helping facilitate the security of events like this brings great pride to myself and all the officers of the NYPD. Working with great partners like Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor and Assistant Commissioner Pinny Ringel is always a pleasure. Here’s to many more years of working together for the betterment of all our great communities.”

NYPD Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs said, “It’s always a great day when friends come together to celebrate at City Hall. I am honored to be here with so many distinguished leaders from all segments of our city as we come together to participate in this Succah celebration.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)