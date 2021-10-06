Ancient Toilet From Bayis Rishon Era Unearthed In J-m, Height Of Luxury At The Time

A rare 2,700-old toilet dating back to the era of the Beis Hamikdash HaRishon was recently discovered in Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Tuesday.

The smooth limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cubicle that was part of a magnificent royal estate in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood, overlooking the Old City.

“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date,” said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.

“In fact, only the rich could afford toilets. A thousand years later, the Mishnah and the Gemara raised various criteria that defined a rich person, and Rabbi Yossi suggested that to be rich is ‘to have the toilet near his table.’”

The toilet was found positioned over a deep septic tank, in which animal bones and pottery shards were found, which could potentially “teach us about the lifestyles and diets of the First Temple people, as well as ancient diseases,” the IAA said.

Archaeologists at the site also unearthed stone capitals and columns and a nearby garden with fruit trees, ornamental trees and aquatic plants.

“It is fascinating to see how something that is obvious to us today, such as toilets, was a luxury item during the reign of the kings of Yehudah,” said Eli Eskosido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “​​Jerusalem never ceases to amaze. One can only imagine the breathtaking view.”

